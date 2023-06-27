Cyril sounded more presidential in France than at home
When Cyril Ramaphosa entered the presidential stage, speaking eloquently about fashioning a “new dawn”, I, like many South Africans, allowed myself some guarded optimism.
We were emerging from a tumultuous Jacob Zuma presidency which had been characterised by incessant cabinet reshuffles, irrational policy positions, an unconscionable stance on Resolution 1973 that plunged Libya into an ongoing state of crisis, and the institutionalisation of maladministration and corruption in the state...
Cyril sounded more presidential in France than at home
Columnist
When Cyril Ramaphosa entered the presidential stage, speaking eloquently about fashioning a “new dawn”, I, like many South Africans, allowed myself some guarded optimism.
We were emerging from a tumultuous Jacob Zuma presidency which had been characterised by incessant cabinet reshuffles, irrational policy positions, an unconscionable stance on Resolution 1973 that plunged Libya into an ongoing state of crisis, and the institutionalisation of maladministration and corruption in the state...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion