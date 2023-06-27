Bafana win inspires new wave of confidence
It may be premature to say Bafana have turned a corner, but their impressive 2-1 win over 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco has inspired a new wave of confidence in coach Hugo Broos and his squad.
Broos has had a rough ride since he took over the reins, but this win will give him much-needed breathing space ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast in January...
