Proactive approach needed to end gang violence
In a tragic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, 14-year-old Kurtley Rossouw was shot while playing soccer outside his home in Bloemendal.
He was hit by a stray bullet in what appears to have been a gang-related drive-by shooting...
Proactive approach needed to end gang violence
None
In a tragic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, 14-year-old Kurtley Rossouw was shot while playing soccer outside his home in Bloemendal.
He was hit by a stray bullet in what appears to have been a gang-related drive-by shooting...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion