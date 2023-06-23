×

Opinion

Few winners when it comes to load-shedding

23 June 2023
Editorial Comment
Conservatively, 243 jobs have been lost as a direct result of load-shedding in Nelson Mandela Bay since the start of the year.

The job market is already tough and this leaves 243 families short on their household income — but worse if the worker was the sole provider...

