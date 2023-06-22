Another woman’s life tragically stolen from her
Yet another woman — a mother and sister — has been murdered and her body discarded like trash. The community of Nelson Mandela Bay woke up on Wednesday morning to the news that Bethelsdorp resident Desiree Baartman, who had been missing for more than a week, was murdered and her body dumped in a 3.7m stormwater drain.
Her ex-husband Johnny Baartman, with whom she still shared a house, was arrested two days before, and charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice...
