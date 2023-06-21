We need to protect our animals at all costs
It was human rights activist Mahatma Gandhi who said: “... the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated”. If we are to be judged by those standards, some residents of Gqeberha would be found wanting.
On Tuesday, this newspaper reported on the rescue of a troop of vervet monkeys. Human intolerance towards the animals is on the increase, often leading to aggression towards the animals...
