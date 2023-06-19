Something must be done about gangs of teen criminals

Teen criminal gangs roaming the southern suburbs of Gqeberha with seeming impunity — the relevant authorities, by all accounts, either unwilling or unable to do anything about it.
Where to now for these young boys?
It is inevitable that, without intervention, most of them will progress to more serious crimes and be sitting in jail by their 20s.
For now, they are allegedly focusing on the theft of copper pipes and cables, taps and vandalism. But, if left unchecked, their path to prison when they are older is a sure one.
The system is failing these boys, and others like them.
Neighbourhood watch groups, police and private security firms have been tracking the gang and its alleged criminal activities for months.
Some time ago, we wrote about the destruction of the street lights along Allister Miller Drive fronting the airport which, it now appears, the teenagers have allegedly been linked to.
According to a neighbourhood watch member, they simply saw through the pole, kick it over and drag it into nearby bushes, where they strip it.
How much more brazen can you get? And why?
The simple answer is that nothing of consequence happens to them, so they just continue their nefarious activities knowing they are likely to get away with it.
Even when they are arrested, it is not long before they are back on the streets again.
Police say they have had several run-ins with the gang in recent months and arrested them and released them to the relevant authorities within the justice system and government departments.
“There is a process that needs to be followed when dealing with minors and there is only so much we [police] can do,” they say.
The Ward 2 councillor says he has arranged meetings with the police and the department of social development to try to find a solution.
“How many times should these youths be arrested before real action is taken against them?
“Regardless of their age, something has to be done to take them off the streets — for the safety of the community and themselves.”
Releasing young crime suspects who come from troubled homes into the care of their parents is clearly not a solution.
There needs to be a meeting of minds by the police, and social development and justice departments on how to steer these children away from a life of crime.
Putting them back on the streets without any form of punishment or rehabilitation programme is a ticket to disaster.
HeraldLIVE
Something must be done about gangs of teen criminals
None
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
