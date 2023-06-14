Underage drinking not worth the risk

Almost a year to the date of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in which 21 young people died, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has issued a stern warning to matric pupils planning “pens down” parties as June examinations draw to a close.
The board said this week it was alarmed that some pupils had started making plans to organise these parties in the province, and urged them to refrain from organising and attending such events.
“These parties tend to end in disaster, as was the case with the catastrophic Enyobeni Tavern incident when 21 young people died in June 2022,” the board said.
Among the 21 teenagers who died at the tavern on June 26 2022 was a 13-year-old.
They had attended a party to celebrate the end of the June exams.
Enyobeni Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, and manager Siyakhangela Ndevu, 52, are still on trial, and are accused of selling or supplying liquor to people under the age of 18, and of conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver liquor to people under the age of 18.
And while we are not commenting on the outcome of the court case, this incident — and the fact that the liquor board has to even issue such a warning — has once again highlighted a scourge in our country: underage drinking.
And a scourge it is as the effects of underage drinking are widespread — from the negative impact on physical development, as alcohol can interfere with the natural growth and development of adolescents, to the increased vulnerability as a result of impaired judgment which could see young people engage in unprotected sex, illegal drug use and more.
The liquor board — which has promised “drastic actions against any liquor outlet that is non-compliant” — is doing what it can to prevent underage drinking by urging school ambassadors and members of the community to report liquor traders who plan to host “pens down” parties and those who serve alcohol to underage people.
But we do not even want it to get to a point where they are punished — our hope is that they heed the warnings and comply, thus preventing incidents that could and should otherwise have been prevented.
And to pupils, consider this: is your entire future worth one drunken party?
HeraldLIVE
Underage drinking not worth the risk
None
Image: 123rf
Almost a year to the date of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in which 21 young people died, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has issued a stern warning to matric pupils planning “pens down” parties as June examinations draw to a close.
The board said this week it was alarmed that some pupils had started making plans to organise these parties in the province, and urged them to refrain from organising and attending such events.
“These parties tend to end in disaster, as was the case with the catastrophic Enyobeni Tavern incident when 21 young people died in June 2022,” the board said.
Among the 21 teenagers who died at the tavern on June 26 2022 was a 13-year-old.
They had attended a party to celebrate the end of the June exams.
Enyobeni Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, and manager Siyakhangela Ndevu, 52, are still on trial, and are accused of selling or supplying liquor to people under the age of 18, and of conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver liquor to people under the age of 18.
And while we are not commenting on the outcome of the court case, this incident — and the fact that the liquor board has to even issue such a warning — has once again highlighted a scourge in our country: underage drinking.
And a scourge it is as the effects of underage drinking are widespread — from the negative impact on physical development, as alcohol can interfere with the natural growth and development of adolescents, to the increased vulnerability as a result of impaired judgment which could see young people engage in unprotected sex, illegal drug use and more.
The liquor board — which has promised “drastic actions against any liquor outlet that is non-compliant” — is doing what it can to prevent underage drinking by urging school ambassadors and members of the community to report liquor traders who plan to host “pens down” parties and those who serve alcohol to underage people.
But we do not even want it to get to a point where they are punished — our hope is that they heed the warnings and comply, thus preventing incidents that could and should otherwise have been prevented.
And to pupils, consider this: is your entire future worth one drunken party?
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion