EP Rugby cannot afford more false starts
Straight talking is needed when concerned EP Rugby bosses meet on June 24 to hold a review of the disappointing showing of their team in the Currie Cup First Division and Mzansi Challenge tournaments.
After a promising showing in 2022, when EP reached the First Division final, hopes had been high the Elephants would be a force to be reckoned with in 2023...
EP Rugby cannot afford more false starts
None
Straight talking is needed when concerned EP Rugby bosses meet on June 24 to hold a review of the disappointing showing of their team in the Currie Cup First Division and Mzansi Challenge tournaments.
After a promising showing in 2022, when EP reached the First Division final, hopes had been high the Elephants would be a force to be reckoned with in 2023...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion