Academic fraud claims against Mabuyane, and his denial thereof, demoralising
A week ago, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane filed court papers at the Bhisho high court requesting an interdict of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation into his admission to the University of Fort Hare (UFH).
Citing the SIU, President Cyril Ramaphosa and UFH as respondents, Mabuyane argued that the decision to investigate allegations on how he obtained his qualification at the university was “irrational, arbitrary and unlawful”.
Mabuyane asked the court to declare the president’s request for the SIU to investigate maladministration at UFH unlawful and invalid. This is an abuse of power and is unconstitutional.
A few days after later, he amended the court application, now requesting that the SIU investigation against him be deemed invalid and set aside, but no longer the proclamation by the president for the investigation into UFH.
Mabuyane claims that while he supports the investigation of corruption and maladministration at UFH, the investigation regarding the allegations against him is malicious and intended to cause him embarrassment.
In mid-May, a report by Jeff Wicks alleged that Mabuyane tried to fake his way into a PhD in Public Administration with the assistance of the embittered Prof Edwin Ijeoma, who, it has emerged, allegedly used fake qualifications to gain entry into a PhD programme at the University of Pretoria, and then went on to attain full professorship at UFH.
He taught there until he was placed on precautionary suspension in 2020. This was due to him being found to have irregularly registered several unqualifying senior politicians for postgraduate degrees in Public Administration.
Ijeoma resigned in 2021 while still on suspension. According to a forensic report commissioned by UFH, Ijeoma allegedly used his secretary and a team of ghostwriters to prepare Mabuyane’s masters research proposal.
Mabuyane, who holds a BCom degree, does not have the requisite honours degree that would have allowed him to be enrolled for a master's degree.
Yet, Ijeoma allegedly irregularly registered Mabuyane for this master’s degree, which was then notched up to a PhD.
Like many South Africans, I am enraged by what appears to be alleged blatant criminality and an ethical nightmare which his story has exposed, not only about the extent of maladministration at an institution that was once a premier university in Africa, but by Mabuyane’s brazenness.
Even in the face of overwhelming digital evidence of the alleged academic fraud, he insists he’s a victim.
It is both upsetting and debilitating because this is a man in whose hands millions of lives are entrusted.
This is the most senior politician in a province that is in desperate need of good leadership.
But my anger is also deeply personal. I struggled through my undergraduate degree at Rhodes University, and had to write exams for my honours degree while mourning the death of my mother.
I then had to complete my first master’s degree during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and my second while battling mental health challenges.
As I write this article, I’m mentally exhausted from the intensity of the past few weeks, during which I’ve been writing the dissertation for my third master’s degree at Rhodes University.
Two months ago, I sat for my interview for PhD admission to the University of Bayreuth in Germany. It was extremely difficult.
Though I was accepted into the programme, it hasn’t been without immense personal sacrifice and a battering of my mental and physical health.
For this reason, the idea that someone could just get into a PhD programme with the ease with which Mabuyane allegedly did, offends me.
No frustrating honours classes and tutorials, no honours degree, no master’s degree, no appreciation of the difficulties of research, no sleepless nights doing literature reviews, no gruelling defense of proposals, no rejection letters from academic journals — just a powerful surname and political power and voila!, you’re a PhD candidate. It’s unconscionable!
