×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Moment of change as Stellenbosch convocation voted out of power

Last bastion of angry white men replaced through democratic process

Premium
08 June 2023
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

If you live outside the forever anxious buzz of the Afrikaans media world, you might have missed a momentous change in the life of one of its most prestigious institutions, Stellenbosch University. The convocation led for decades by a strong contingent of mainly angry white men, was voted out of power last week by its own members.

Why is this significant for campus and country?..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read