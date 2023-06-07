No room for hooligans in club rugby
SA Rugby’s swift reaction to reports of hooliganism and the abuse of referees during club matches in the Eastern Cape is welcome and necessary.
The issue came to light when EP Rugby Referees Society chair Phillip Bosch called on club officials, players and spectators to stop abusing referees because it is hindering efforts to recruit new whistlemen...
None
