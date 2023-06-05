×

Opinion

Resolve these interminable disciplinary cases urgently

05 June 2023
Editorial Comment
While overburdened taxpayers have been forced to shoulder the ever-growing costs of corruption and incompetence in government, they are also footing the bill for the salaries of suspended municipal officials across the country.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, 12 officials have been sitting at home, on full pay, some for more than two years...

