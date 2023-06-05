Resolve these interminable disciplinary cases urgently
While overburdened taxpayers have been forced to shoulder the ever-growing costs of corruption and incompetence in government, they are also footing the bill for the salaries of suspended municipal officials across the country.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, 12 officials have been sitting at home, on full pay, some for more than two years...
Resolve these interminable disciplinary cases urgently
None
While overburdened taxpayers have been forced to shoulder the ever-growing costs of corruption and incompetence in government, they are also footing the bill for the salaries of suspended municipal officials across the country.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, 12 officials have been sitting at home, on full pay, some for more than two years...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion