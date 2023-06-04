TV turns on to Nelson Mandela Bay
(subhead if needed) Businesses must learn to take advantage of filming opportunities
By Buli G Ngomane - 04 June 2023
It was 16 months ago that I first got wind of the television productions that were in the pipeline for our city (Gqeberha).
I did not anticipate the speed with which things would unfold as my company, Rhizome Creative, was being approached to assist with pitching for an international reality TV show by multiple production houses competing to land the job...
TV turns on to Nelson Mandela Bay
(subhead if needed) Businesses must learn to take advantage of filming opportunities
It was 16 months ago that I first got wind of the television productions that were in the pipeline for our city (Gqeberha).
I did not anticipate the speed with which things would unfold as my company, Rhizome Creative, was being approached to assist with pitching for an international reality TV show by multiple production houses competing to land the job...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion