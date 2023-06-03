Citrus farmers expecting fruitful harvest despite obstacles
Thanks to strong export growth and good rainfall, all signs are showing that 2023 will be a good year for citrus farmers in the Eastern Cape.
Looking at citrus export markets for the past five years, Citrus Growers Association CEO Justin Chadwick told The Herald on Thursday that exports to the US, China, and Russia had recorded encouraging increases, with the Eastern Cape’s 2023 harvest contributing 2.3-million more cartons of citrus up to May than in previous years. ..
