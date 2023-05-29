×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Cops need help in fighting crime

29 May 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Police minister Bheki Cele announced on Friday that R6.5m would be made available to fund community policing forums (CPFs) across the Eastern Cape.

This is to ensure the forums are properly equipped to assist the police with crime-fighting efforts...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read