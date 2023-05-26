LETTER | Criticism around McLaren Circus’s treatment of animals unfounded

I write in response to your front page article on May 24 about McLaren Circus (“McLaren Circus performs juggling act to get green light from city”).
It is not surprising that nobody could give specific reasons, with any supporting evidence, for the temporary suspension of approval for this circus to perform.
The reason is simple. No rational reason or evidence exists, so in most cases, someone has to invent a “lie” to achieve their objective.
This, in the hope it will take time to disprove (as it always eventually is) and thus cause financial loss for their unfortunate innocent target.
The whole problem with many municipalities is that nobody in them has the slightest clue about how David McLaren and his family run this unique SA circus.
They seldom bother even to visit it.
There is nobody more knowledgeable and passionate about the welfare of all his animals than David and his staff.
He is known world wide for this.
The term cruelty is not even in their vocabulary.
These are the best-kept and healthiest animals one would ever wish to see.
If you doubt this, just pop around when the circus is next in your area and see for yourself.
The problem is that most ignorant municipal officials tend to listen to the disinformation and hogwash uttered by some so-called well-meaning animal welfare activists.
People who, in the main, have never raised and successfully trained an animal in their lives.
They make misleading and illogical anthropomorphic rationalisations or unsubstantiated generalisations.
Outright lies are even fair game for some
These are pushed out by “do-gooders” playing on people’s emotions with the objective of obtaining more donations.
They easily manipulate and pull the wool over the eyes of the ill informed, leaving them poorer and thinking much better of themselves.
But where some of these donations eventually end up is anyone’s guess.
McLaren Circus is a well-organised, very successful, professionally run business.
It is a unique way of life and a massive logistical challenge.
It creates jobs and employs hundreds of people around SA.
It brings joy every year to tens of thousands of people, and, in many cases, free entry for disadvantaged children.
They work incredibly hard, without any state support, pay their taxes and basically live with, and for, their animals, 24/7, 365 days a year.
Few could make a similar claim or even come close.
They have been inspected and vetted numerous times, by the best, in the most rigorous fashion.
This includes an on-site visit over several days and a very positive feedback programme by Carte Blanche in 2022.
During that visit certain animal welfare organisations in the Cape were exposed as unethical liars.
McLaren Circus even has its own veterinarian.
During Covid-19, the circus was unable to generate any income, for obvious reasons.
All the circus folk made significant personal sacrifices to keep all their animals well fed and cared for in their animal park near Meyerton, in short, living in the style to which they had become accustomed.
However, not once did any animal welfare organisation make a sympathy visit or the slightest offer of any assistance.
They were all extremely conspicuous by their absence.
Their silence was deafening.
It is not true that McLaren’s animals are subjected to cruelty.
Cruelty in any form is not tolerated.
The animals do not live their entire lives in cages.
They are much loved, and when they reach retirement age, they go to a proper circus retirement property.
Having been raised in the circus environment, all the animals tend to get a bit depressed when they are not performing in the midst of the circus vibe which they are used to.
The primary concern and emotions are usually about the big cats.
It is not possible to rehabilitate all cubs born in captivity.
Few, if any, of the big cats in David’s circus would be alive today if he had not acquired — rescued — them, hand-raised them and given them a safe home.
But David’s staff perform with a variety of other animals, including happy, well-trained dogs, beautiful horses, camels and even goats.
For further insight, just visit the McLaren Circus website.
Cruelty to any animal is totally unacceptable — think of that at your next spit braai.
John Cox, Paradise Beach
LETTER | Criticism around McLaren Circus’s treatment of animals unfounded
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
I write in response to your front page article on May 24 about McLaren Circus (“McLaren Circus performs juggling act to get green light from city”).
It is not surprising that nobody could give specific reasons, with any supporting evidence, for the temporary suspension of approval for this circus to perform.
The reason is simple. No rational reason or evidence exists, so in most cases, someone has to invent a “lie” to achieve their objective.
This, in the hope it will take time to disprove (as it always eventually is) and thus cause financial loss for their unfortunate innocent target.
The whole problem with many municipalities is that nobody in them has the slightest clue about how David McLaren and his family run this unique SA circus.
They seldom bother even to visit it.
There is nobody more knowledgeable and passionate about the welfare of all his animals than David and his staff.
He is known world wide for this.
The term cruelty is not even in their vocabulary.
These are the best-kept and healthiest animals one would ever wish to see.
If you doubt this, just pop around when the circus is next in your area and see for yourself.
The problem is that most ignorant municipal officials tend to listen to the disinformation and hogwash uttered by some so-called well-meaning animal welfare activists.
People who, in the main, have never raised and successfully trained an animal in their lives.
They make misleading and illogical anthropomorphic rationalisations or unsubstantiated generalisations.
Outright lies are even fair game for some
These are pushed out by “do-gooders” playing on people’s emotions with the objective of obtaining more donations.
They easily manipulate and pull the wool over the eyes of the ill informed, leaving them poorer and thinking much better of themselves.
But where some of these donations eventually end up is anyone’s guess.
McLaren Circus is a well-organised, very successful, professionally run business.
It is a unique way of life and a massive logistical challenge.
It creates jobs and employs hundreds of people around SA.
It brings joy every year to tens of thousands of people, and, in many cases, free entry for disadvantaged children.
They work incredibly hard, without any state support, pay their taxes and basically live with, and for, their animals, 24/7, 365 days a year.
Few could make a similar claim or even come close.
They have been inspected and vetted numerous times, by the best, in the most rigorous fashion.
This includes an on-site visit over several days and a very positive feedback programme by Carte Blanche in 2022.
During that visit certain animal welfare organisations in the Cape were exposed as unethical liars.
McLaren Circus even has its own veterinarian.
During Covid-19, the circus was unable to generate any income, for obvious reasons.
All the circus folk made significant personal sacrifices to keep all their animals well fed and cared for in their animal park near Meyerton, in short, living in the style to which they had become accustomed.
However, not once did any animal welfare organisation make a sympathy visit or the slightest offer of any assistance.
They were all extremely conspicuous by their absence.
Their silence was deafening.
It is not true that McLaren’s animals are subjected to cruelty.
Cruelty in any form is not tolerated.
The animals do not live their entire lives in cages.
They are much loved, and when they reach retirement age, they go to a proper circus retirement property.
Having been raised in the circus environment, all the animals tend to get a bit depressed when they are not performing in the midst of the circus vibe which they are used to.
The primary concern and emotions are usually about the big cats.
It is not possible to rehabilitate all cubs born in captivity.
Few, if any, of the big cats in David’s circus would be alive today if he had not acquired — rescued — them, hand-raised them and given them a safe home.
But David’s staff perform with a variety of other animals, including happy, well-trained dogs, beautiful horses, camels and even goats.
For further insight, just visit the McLaren Circus website.
Cruelty to any animal is totally unacceptable — think of that at your next spit braai.
John Cox, Paradise Beach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion