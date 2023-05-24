Stormers can make all SA rugby fans proud
The Stormers have carried SA's flag with pride in the United Rugby Championship and the nation will unite behind them when they play Munster in Saturday's final.
For once provincial rivalries will be forgotten and Mzansi's passionate fans will rally behind the Cape franchise in what promises to be an epic final...
