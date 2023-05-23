×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Metro has no control over outdated, expired property leases

23 May 2023
Editorial Comment
None

A 2021 list of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal assets shows that some of the city’s leases, most of which were entered into in the early 2000s, have long expired and have not been renewed.

Other contracts on the list are more than 100 years old, with monthly rentals of just R2...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read