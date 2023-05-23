Lights out, no reading, but we still manage to vacuum up tourists
We must begin marketing SA for our national genius at creative theft
Say what you like about Cyril Ramaphosa, but he has his finger on the pulse. Not of the country, of course, but it’s definitely a pulse; possibly a bean or a lentil, or perhaps a mushy pea, being gloomily nudged back and forth across Ramaphosa’s plate as he glumly wonders how different things might have been if someone had explained to him in 2016 that being president would require him to be a president.
This week, as Ramaphosa’s energy utility drew up its plans to ration electricity to 12 hours a day, and the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/education/2023-05-16-sas-early-grade-reading-crisis-deepens/) (Pirls) confirmed that SA’s largest industry is the mass production of illiterate teenagers, and people continued to die of cholera (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/health/2023-05-22-experts-dispatched-to-hammanskraal-after-cholera-outbreak-leads-to-deaths/) less than an hour’s drive from the nation’s capital, the president seized the Ankole by the horns and wrote a newsletter to the nation about how the tourism industry is doing quite well (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-05-22-tourism-is-making-a-strong-comeback-ramaphosa-says/) if you don’t count prepandemic levels. ..
