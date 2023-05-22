×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Be wary of investments promising excessive returns

22 May 2023
Editorial Comment
None

When something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. This age-old truism is something too many people forget when promises of excessive returns on investments are dangled before them.

And once again, innocent people have lost money they could ill afford to lose in what appears to be a scam...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read