Our hearts go out to Nakane’s parents
The gloomy weather in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past few days reflected the mood in the city as a desperate search for a missing four-year-old boy continued.
Nakane Lizani was last seen playing outside with his 10-year-old brother while his mother prepared supper in the kitchen of the family’s Wells Estate home on Thursday last week...
Our hearts go out to Nakane’s parents
The gloomy weather in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past few days reflected the mood in the city as a desperate search for a missing four-year-old boy continued.
Nakane Lizani was last seen playing outside with his 10-year-old brother while his mother prepared supper in the kitchen of the family’s Wells Estate home on Thursday last week...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion