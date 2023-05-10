SA’s consumer food price inflation closer to the peak
The recently data released by Statistics Sa shows that consumer food price increases accelerated by 14.4% in March from 14% in the previous month.
The food product prices that increased notably were milk, eggs, and cheese; fruit; vegetables; and sugar, sweets and desserts...
SA’s consumer food price inflation closer to the peak
Columnist
The recently data released by Statistics Sa shows that consumer food price increases accelerated by 14.4% in March from 14% in the previous month.
The food product prices that increased notably were milk, eggs, and cheese; fruit; vegetables; and sugar, sweets and desserts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion