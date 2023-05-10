×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Criminals no longer fear police officers

10 May 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Crime will always exist but the way two policemen were killed recently in Nelson Mandela Bay shows it has once again reached horrific levels in our city.

Violent crime continues to be out of control, but two officers being targeted reveals a total disregard for law and order...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Most Read