Opinion

SA is aligning itself with rogue nations — there will be consequences

08 May 2023
Justice Malala
Columnist

Every week I catch myself wanting to say something as our leaders say or do something nonsensical on the world stage. Then I stop myself from opening my mouth because, well, why am I shocked or surprised?

This is who we are now. This is where the world’s dictators and miscreants find succour and friendship. This, the country of moral giants such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, is now the last refuge of scoundrels...

