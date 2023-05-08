SA is aligning itself with rogue nations — there will be consequences
Every week I catch myself wanting to say something as our leaders say or do something nonsensical on the world stage. Then I stop myself from opening my mouth because, well, why am I shocked or surprised?
This is who we are now. This is where the world’s dictators and miscreants find succour and friendship. This, the country of moral giants such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, is now the last refuge of scoundrels...
SA is aligning itself with rogue nations — there will be consequences
Columnist
Every week I catch myself wanting to say something as our leaders say or do something nonsensical on the world stage. Then I stop myself from opening my mouth because, well, why am I shocked or surprised?
This is who we are now. This is where the world’s dictators and miscreants find succour and friendship. This, the country of moral giants such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, is now the last refuge of scoundrels...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion