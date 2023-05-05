It is heartening that common sense finally prevailed forcing World Rugby bosses to rethink the timing of draws for future World Cups.
Timely rethink on future World Cup draws
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images/Getty Image
It is heartening that common sense finally prevailed forcing World Rugby bosses to rethink the timing of draws for future World Cups.
The draw for the 2023 World Cup in France was made in 2020 when the rugby rankings differed considerably to the current standings.
There have been rumblings of discontent for some time that the draw is lopsided for rugby's showpiece which kicks off in September.
In the intervening years since 2020 the rankings have changed which means the top four sides in the current standings — Ireland, France, New Zealand and SA — are on the same side of the draw.
As a result, only two of the top four will make it into the last four of the global showpiece.
Reigning champions SA, top-ranked Ireland, and Scotland are all in the same pool, meaning one of those teams will be eliminated before the quarterfinals.
England, who have been in unconvincing form of late, appear to have an easier route to the semifinals because they are on the other side of the draw.
After taking heed of concerns, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has confirmed that future draws would no longer take place so far in advance.
He says World Rugby is looking to follow soccer's model, where draws for the World Cup and European Championships are made less than a year ahead of kickoff.
Gilpin says he understands the frustrations of coaches and players which is lopsided half because of the timing of the draw.
He also hoped this year’s World Cup would feature a different procedure to help ease the pressure on referees
.A new system could see players who are yellow-carded have their punishment reviewed by a video panel during their 10 minutes in the sin-bin to see if it should be upgraded to a red card.
The so-called orange card system is being trialed in Super Rugby in Australia and New Zealand, and at the U20 World Cup in SA in June.
If the orange card is approved for use at the World Cup, it will cut out long delays when referees consult with the TMO when crucial decisions have to be made.
Because of the early draw, the action will be fast and furious in France and there will be early big name casualties.
