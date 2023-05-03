Agreement should be beneficial to students and property owners
The payment dispute between some property owners renting out accommodation to students and the Nelson Mandela University presents a tricky set of circumstances. On the one hand, the small property landlords say they are facing possible financial ruin because they have not received rental payments for the first quarter of the year.
On the other hand, the university says it has to ensure all the correct paperwork is in place before it can effect payment...
Agreement should be beneficial to students and property owners
None
The payment dispute between some property owners renting out accommodation to students and the Nelson Mandela University presents a tricky set of circumstances. On the one hand, the small property landlords say they are facing possible financial ruin because they have not received rental payments for the first quarter of the year.
On the other hand, the university says it has to ensure all the correct paperwork is in place before it can effect payment...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion