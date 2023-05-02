Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer a true hero

Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer is to be lauded for her amazing achievement. The first woman to not only finish the world’s most challenging solo round-the globe yacht race, but also win it, she has single-handedly raised the city’s profile on the world stage.
What she accomplished took grit, stamina and immense mental strength.
Of the 16 boats that started the race, 12 had failed to finish at last count, with the skippers either retiring or being rescued.
Neuschafer spent a gruelling eight months alone at sea, sailing in the most difficult conditions, and arrived to a hero’s welcome in France on Thursday night.
She didn’t know she was in the lead until right at the end when boats ferrying cheering and waving TV crews and photographers arrived.
This was no mean feat. The contestants had to race under 1968 sailing conditions, when the race was first held — navigation was essentially done by the stars, with no modern equipment such as satellite navigation allowed — and had to use old yacht designs.
What makes Neuschafer’s win even more remarkable is that she sailed 100 nautical miles through the night to save a fellow competitor whose yacht had sunk.
She rescued him from a life raft and then waited with him to be collected by a passing ship.
“What she has achieved is the Everest of sailing,” SA boat builder Manuel Mendes told the Sunday Times this weekend.
Former Algoa Bay Yacht Club commodore Alan Straton said: “These days, as a sailor you can find out where you are just by checking the GPS on your iPhone and you can dodge between the low and high pressure systems by checking your weather-routing software.
“Kirsten used instinct, experience, charts and sextants and the celestial bodies in the sky above her — and she won.
“Her accomplishment is bloody awesome.”
Neuschafer said 80% of winning was about getting to know every inch of the boat before the race and knowing how to make repairs at sea.
She spent several months alone at sea preparing for this challenging Golden Globe Race.
It takes a special kind of person to tackle one of the toughest round-the-world yacht races.
That it was a woman from our fair city who sailed to such a historic victory is something to celebrate.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer a true hero
None
Image: SUNDAY TIMES
