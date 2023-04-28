×

Opinion

Crucial to protect city’s assets

28 April 2023
Editorial Comment
Threatened and intimidated, Nelson Mandela Bay’s electricity boss Luvuyo Magalela was forced to flee the city this week as some workers downed tools over the suspension of seven officials.

The officials in the electricity and energy department were suspended after a preliminary forensic investigation uncovered an alleged corrupt network operating in the department...

