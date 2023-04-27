Mugging of tourists terrible advertisement for city
Premium
By Editorial Comment - 27 April 2023
Memorable moments while on holiday are often shared afterwards, boosting tourism further down the line. Tourists leave SA and share their antidotes with friends and families — which may entice others to visit our shores.
But this will not be the case for the group of tourists targeted in broad daylight in Central on Monday...
Mugging of tourists terrible advertisement for city
Memorable moments while on holiday are often shared afterwards, boosting tourism further down the line. Tourists leave SA and share their antidotes with friends and families — which may entice others to visit our shores.
But this will not be the case for the group of tourists targeted in broad daylight in Central on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion