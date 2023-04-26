×

Opinion

No place for paedophiles in society

26 April 2023
Editorial Comment
There is a special place on earth for child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman and all others like him — the deepest, darkest pit from which there is no escape or reprieve.

Ackerman, who had faced 740 charges related to a child sex ring that included rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn, and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation, was found guilty of several charges relating to the rape and sex trafficking of teenage boys in the Johannesburg high court on Monday...

