×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Victims in Thabo Bester saga deserve proper closure

24 April 2023
Editorial Comment
None

It has finally been revealed that the body found in convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s cell in the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein on May 3 belonged to 31-year-old Katlego Mpholo.

South Africans have been enthralled with the Bester saga in recent weeks, with each detail emerging more shocking...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read