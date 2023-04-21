Collective executive system a better option for Nelson Mandela Bay than messy coalitions
Coalition politics is messy. Just ask any of the former mayors ousted in Nelson Mandela Bay since 2016.
The city has seen a string of people sitting in that office, some for just a few months...
Collective executive system a better option for Nelson Mandela Bay than messy coalitions
None
Coalition politics is messy. Just ask any of the former mayors ousted in Nelson Mandela Bay since 2016.
The city has seen a string of people sitting in that office, some for just a few months...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion