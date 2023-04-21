×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Collective executive system a better option for Nelson Mandela Bay than messy coalitions

21 April 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Coalition politics is messy. Just ask any of the former mayors ousted in Nelson Mandela Bay since 2016.

The city has seen a string of people sitting in that office, some for just a few months...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read