LETTER | Sports executive students visit The Herald

A multi-nation delegation of sport executive students swapped their lecture room at the Nelson Mandela University High Performance Centre in Gqeberha last week for a much-anticipated visit to one of the oldest newspapers in SA, The Herald.
The students — from SA, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho and Kenya — are enrolled in a prestigious executive sport management programme facilitated by Nelson Mandela University in collaboration with Fifa and the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).
NMU is one of only three universities on the African continent that offers the Fifa/CIES/ executive programme in sport management, with the other universities located in Senegal and Egypt.
Alvin Reeves, sport editor for The Herald, Daily Dispatch, Weekend Post and Saturday Dispatch, gave the students some great insights into the organisational structure, products, platforms and editorial processes of the Eastern Cape media.
Reeves and his team also shared with the group how the newspaper has evolved over the years, and how they continue to develop products and services to cater to the needs of readers.
Michael Anguzu, one of the students in the executive sport management programme, said: “We are busy with the communications module of the programme and it is fascinating to see how a publication like The Herald implements the strategies we have learnt the past week in their daily operations.”
Communications module facilitator Cindy Preller said it was a great experience to share a tour of the city’s oldest newspaper with the students.
“No matter where we are situated on the continent, sport remains one of the most exciting and most consumed media subjects, because of the love readers, listeners and viewers have for sport.
“Demystifying the media landscape and encouraging positive media relations for sporting organisations were some of the goals of our sessions,” Preller said.
Brendan Hector, executive sport management student
LETTER | Sports executive students visit The Herald
