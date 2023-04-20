×

Opinion

AI could just be the shake-up of assessing students that we need

20 April 2023
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

There is a revolution in artificial intelligence that is causing panic in education around the world.

A student can now pose an examination or assignment question to a computer application called ChatGPT (among others) and within seconds get a perfect answer, which can score anywhere between 90100% without any effort at all...

