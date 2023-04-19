×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Rugby’s new orange card plan has merit

19 April 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Rugby bosses are regularly accused of tinkering with the game’s laws too often and making their sport complicated and confusing for supporters to follow.

World Rugby’s suggestion of an orange card rule to be trialed at the World Cup in France in 2023, however, is likely to met with widespread approval, as the sport bids to stamp out foul play...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read