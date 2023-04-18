Energy crisis devastating for small businesses
Load-shedding has been dubbed the “small business killer”, adding to the already staggering unemployment statistics. The true extent of it is devastating.
A survey by Nedbank, in partnership with the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, recently revealed that two-thirds of businesses operating in townships across SA have had to cut jobs to keep their businesses going...
