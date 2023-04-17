Finalise cases against rogue teachers urgently

Fourteen teachers have been suspended for alleged offences ranging from rape to assault in the Eastern Cape.
Most of them are sitting at home on full pay or, in one known case, still at school.
The number of teachers implicated in such serious offences is shocking and a huge concern for parents who trust that when they send their children off to school in the morning they are leaving them in safe hands.
The education department says disciplinary proceedings against the teachers are in progress, but the question has to be asked, why is it taking so long?
Though it is not clear when some of the alleged incidents occurred, the teachers were suspended in a six-month period between October last year and March this year.
The cases that occurred last year should have been resolved before the start of the new school year.
These are people entrusted with the shaping of young minds and they do not belong in the school system if they are not of the highest moral fibre.
The allegations are serious. Besides the sex cases, one teacher is accused of inflating a pupil’s marks — the question is why? — and another allegedly hit a pupil with an open hand and with a plank.
“These perpetrators selfishly prey on innocent children ... and they should be held accountable,” education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.
Education expert Susan van Rensburg said: “The moral compass of noble SA professions governed by ethical codes is seriously threatened ...”
She said these were criminal transgressions and those found guilty should never be allowed to teach again.
“Only then will we raise a new cohort of morally healthy citizens under the guidance of professionals with integrity.”
Teachers union Naptosa urged the department to expedite the disciplinary hearings, saying that these “undesirables” tainted the whole profession.
Someone else has raised concern that the number of suspended teachers is just the tip of the iceberg, alleging that some are being protected from the consequences of their actions.
That 14 teachers have been suspended in just six months is a huge worry.
Even more concerning is that there appears to be no outcomes in any of these cases yet.
Anyone with predatory or violent tendencies, or a lack of ethics, does not belong in the teaching profession.
We urge the department to finalise these cases with urgency and ensure that those found guilty are punished and never allowed to teach young children again.
Simply sanctioning them and reinstating them later puts more youngsters at risk.
Finalise cases against rogue teachers urgently
