Opinion

Buhlungu’s anti-corruption crusade needs political support

13 April 2023
Editorial Comment
None

In January, University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu lifted the lid on widespread corruption at the institution. The corruption took different forms, ranging from the forging of signatures on contract documents to bogus professors admitting students illegally.

Buhlungu described how the corruption peddlers became so emboldened the university was invoiced R15,000 for 48 toilet rolls...

