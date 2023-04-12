Misfiring Blitzboks must up their game

The sudden decline in form of the once all-conquering Blitzboks in the World Rugby Sevens Series is alarming and must be rectified as soon as possible by SA Rugby bosses. The Blitzboks’ aura of invincibility has been seriously eroded by a series of mediocre displays at tournaments around the world.
Not long ago, the Blitzboks were the golden boys of SA sport and any failure to qualify for the quarterfinals on the global series was greeted with shock.
This failure has become a regular occurrence and has set off alarm bells at the headquarters of SA Rugby.
There was a new low when the Blitzboks suffered an embarrassing defeat to unfancied Spain on Sunday.
SA sports fans are a demanding group and they have directed much of their frustration at new coach Sandile Ngcobo, who took over from Neil Powell.
Hopes had been high the Boks would be able to reverse a series of disappointing results by advancing to Singapore quarterfinals.
Ahead of the tournament Ngcobo raised expectations when he said he had been pleased with an improved showing in the previous tournament in Hong Kong.
The Blitzboks finished sixth in Hong Kong to climb two spots in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.
The four leading teams at the end of the season will gain automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.
The Blitzboks lost three vital games in Hong Kong, 12-7 to New Zealand in pool play, 10-7 to Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals, and 7-5 to Argentina in the fifth-place playoff clash.
Despite the losses, it had been an improved performance for the South Africans after the Canada Sevens, where they finished 13th.
After losing their opening pool match against Australia, SA then beat Hong Kong-China before a loss to arch-rivals New Zealand dashed their Singapore playoff hopes.
In the plate event SA beat Ireland before stumbling against Spain to complete a difficult tournament.
Adding to the Blitzboks’ woes was a mounting injury list which resulted in Ricardo Duarttee, Shaun Williams and Tiaan Pretorius and Duarttee missing the New Zealand clash.
The Blitzboks will be desperate to salvage lost pride in the series’ final two tournaments in France and England.
HeraldLIVE
Misfiring Blitzboks must up their game
None
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
The sudden decline in form of the once all-conquering Blitzboks in the World Rugby Sevens Series is alarming and must be rectified as soon as possible by SA Rugby bosses. The Blitzboks’ aura of invincibility has been seriously eroded by a series of mediocre displays at tournaments around the world.
Not long ago, the Blitzboks were the golden boys of SA sport and any failure to qualify for the quarterfinals on the global series was greeted with shock.
This failure has become a regular occurrence and has set off alarm bells at the headquarters of SA Rugby.
There was a new low when the Blitzboks suffered an embarrassing defeat to unfancied Spain on Sunday.
SA sports fans are a demanding group and they have directed much of their frustration at new coach Sandile Ngcobo, who took over from Neil Powell.
Hopes had been high the Boks would be able to reverse a series of disappointing results by advancing to Singapore quarterfinals.
Ahead of the tournament Ngcobo raised expectations when he said he had been pleased with an improved showing in the previous tournament in Hong Kong.
The Blitzboks finished sixth in Hong Kong to climb two spots in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.
The four leading teams at the end of the season will gain automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.
The Blitzboks lost three vital games in Hong Kong, 12-7 to New Zealand in pool play, 10-7 to Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals, and 7-5 to Argentina in the fifth-place playoff clash.
Despite the losses, it had been an improved performance for the South Africans after the Canada Sevens, where they finished 13th.
After losing their opening pool match against Australia, SA then beat Hong Kong-China before a loss to arch-rivals New Zealand dashed their Singapore playoff hopes.
In the plate event SA beat Ireland before stumbling against Spain to complete a difficult tournament.
Adding to the Blitzboks’ woes was a mounting injury list which resulted in Ricardo Duarttee, Shaun Williams and Tiaan Pretorius and Duarttee missing the New Zealand clash.
The Blitzboks will be desperate to salvage lost pride in the series’ final two tournaments in France and England.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion