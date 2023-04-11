Efforts to bring Guptas to book may come to nothing
SA authorities have been trying for years to get the Gupta brothers extradited back to SA to face criminal charges. On Thursday last week, those attempts took a knock when they were informed that the country’s extradition application for Atul and Rajesh Gupta had failed on February 13 already.
The Gupta are accused of pillaging the country’s resources by having used their political connections with then president Jacob Zuma and key figures in the ANC and government to score multibillion-rand contracts at inflated prices...
