Kindness. Possibly one of the most beautiful things in life.A quick Google search and kindness is defined as “the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate”...
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Acts of kindness make world a better place
None
Kindness. Possibly one of the most beautiful things in life.
A quick Google search and kindness is defined as “the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate”...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion