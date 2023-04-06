The silent crisis that can no amount of spin can negate
With the 2024 elections almost upon us, and with many expecting a change in government, this is an opportune time to put on the table clear and effective strategies for radically changing a school system that remains stranded in a sea of mediocrity.
No doubt this opportune moment was on the mind of the Centre for Development Enterprise (CDE) when it released a powerful report titled The Silent Crisis with the urgent subtitle, Time to Fix SA’s Schools...
The silent crisis that can no amount of spin can negate
Columnist
With the 2024 elections almost upon us, and with many expecting a change in government, this is an opportune time to put on the table clear and effective strategies for radically changing a school system that remains stranded in a sea of mediocrity.
No doubt this opportune moment was on the mind of the Centre for Development Enterprise (CDE) when it released a powerful report titled The Silent Crisis with the urgent subtitle, Time to Fix SA’s Schools...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion