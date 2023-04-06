Eskom ‘free pass’ debacle embarrasses SA
It was a catastrophic decision to begin with — giving a state-owned company with a checkered history of entrenched corruption the leeway to not have to account for how it spends the taxpayers’ money.
It would appear that finance minister Enoch Godongwana finally came to his senses — or rather succumbed to pressure — and withdrew the exemption he granted to Eskom from disclosing its irregular expenditure...
