×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Revamped Grand Challenge to raise stakes for all clubs

05 April 2023
Editorial Comment
None

There has been mixed reaction to bold plans to slash the number of teams playing in the top-tier EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition in 2024.

Some have welcomed the advent of a “strength vs strength” concept while others believe a reduction will limit opportunities for club players throughout the region...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress

Most Read