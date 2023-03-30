Disturbing images paint a horrific picture of modern South Africa

Two disturbing images haunted me this week. The one on Twitter was that of a father saying goodbye to his son, wife and a little girl as they passed through security at the airport to make their home in New Zealand.
Smiling as they looked back, the father weighed his loss. At least the young family would be spared the horrors of what SA has become.
Two days later a friend of mine, a professor at the University of Johannesburg, was returning with his wife to the Cape Town airport after visiting their children.
The major roadway to the airport was closed for some or other crisis and so my friend relied on his GPS to get him through the relatively unfamiliar roads of the Cape.
The GPS guided him through Gugulethu, and he had hardly entered the old township when a massive rock came through the window on the passenger side, causing serious brain damage to his wife of 50 years. She was rushed to an ICU bed and on Tuesday she died of horrific injuries.
Last Friday I was teaching with this dear colleague, preparing top young academics from across the country to become professors. When I called him shortly after his wife died, this man, who had devoted so much of his life to education and development in the country, was overcome with grief at the loss of his beloved spouse.
It has come down to this. Do you leave the country for the relative safety of other climes, or do you risk being murdered for a cellphone because of a wrong turn-off to the airport?
This is the real transition from apartheid, one of the wisest academicians in the country told me as together we reflected on the tragic death.
Until now, he says, we have been held together not by the government but by the goodwill of thousands of South Africans, like the University of Johannesburg professor, who try so hard to improve the lives of others.
That’s right, not by the government. When you hear the minister of basic education announce that her department will eliminate pit latrine toilets by 2025, understand that she is lying again; that promise has been made often, deadlines missed, and come 2025, she will likely not be around.
Worse, why 2025 when the problem can so easily be solved this year by mobilising public and private resources to prioritise this action.
The knee-jerk announcement was only made because once again, earlier this month, a four-year old child died in a pit toilet in a primary school in Glen Grey in the Eastern Cape. Even such a horrendous death of our most treasured gift, a child in a hole in the ground, cannot move these moral dwarves to do the right thing.
Those who have options are paying attention.
The slaughter of the Bosasa liquidator and his son at an off-ramp in the Midrand is being processed very carefully by the mobile middle classes. More and more young people whom I teach and mentor are seriously contemplating leaving the country with their degree qualifications and their skills. To put it bluntly, I have a sense that we are preparing high-level human capital for the export market.
The calculations young people make are simple and realistic. You have one life. In an instant, the violence engulfing the country can take it away or leave you or a member of your family maimed and traumatised for the rest of your life. It is definitely not worth it.
I wish I could be more positive, but we are once again at a crossroads.
Instead of calling time out on the crisis, our political parties revel in voting mayors and other officials in and out of power, oblivious to the suffering of our people as the earth, quite literally, swallows up properties in part of the country.
Headlines are about a serious criminal who escapes from prison to live a life of luxury while evading capture; the man is now a celebrity on the front pages of newspapers, a valuable distraction from the miserable lives people lead in this country.
We can pretend no more for there are two serious consequences for development in SA when the most talented and educated youth leave.
First, we would be left largely with corrupt and connected cadre deployments who are given jobs for which they have little to no skills.
Second, we would be left with even more hollowed out public institutions, leaving us with nothing else but to turn on each other simply in order to survive.
