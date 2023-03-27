A state that fails to build safe toilets is a failed state
Nine years ago, five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo.
Following numerous legal challenges by non-governmental organisations to bring those responsible to account, several courts ordered the Limpopo education department and others to eradicate pit toilets at schools...
A state that fails to build safe toilets is a failed state
Columnist
Nine years ago, five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo.
Following numerous legal challenges by non-governmental organisations to bring those responsible to account, several courts ordered the Limpopo education department and others to eradicate pit toilets at schools...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion