Solar tax break too much of a 'quick fix' to make a long-term impact

SA is experiencing a residential solar installation boom. In the first half of last year alone, households imported more than R2.2bn worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. It's estimated that, once installed, the generating capacity of these panels will surpass the solar energy the government has procured in the past decade.

Take that in: in the past six months, average South Africans have procured, and are in the process of installing, more solar photovoltaic capacity than the government has done in 10 years of attempting to manage an energy emergency.

These numbers are staggering and bode well for the future of residential solar to lighten the load on the national grid. But a crucial caveat blocking the solar-powered light at the end of the load-shedding tunnel is the limited tax incentives for private solar solutions.

Enter the 2023 budget.

In his February budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a rebate for private households comprising 25% of the cost of rooftop solar panels, up to a maximum of R15,000, as of March 1 2023. But this incentive, which will help reduce individual’s tax liability, is available only for a year.

So for the next 12 months we can expect a rush on solar installation. But will supply match demand? And among those suppliers, how many are black empowerment entrepreneurs? The answer to both these questions is “not enough”.

If the tax allowance was extended, however, we would have more time to expand the industry and grow the market so that supply could meet demand. And the knock-on effects will be beneficial for the government in the long run. Let me explain why.