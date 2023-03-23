Commission report should be tossed on grounds of skimpy evidence alone

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is threatening to become the handmaid of Afrikaans right-wing activists on university campuses.
Its recent “investigative report into allegations of unconstitutional language practices at certain Stellenbosch University (SU) residences” is, quite frankly, incompetent.
If one of my undergraduate students had written such a blundering report I would have failed them in any language.
In a nutshell, some right-wing activists presented the case of a few students who at a handful of residences complained they were prohibited from speaking Afrikaans, including on digital platforms and on park benches in front of certain residences.
The commission demanded an apology from the vice-chancellor to the affected students.
Now let’s unpack this gibberish.
First of all, this largely speculative report contains slim to no evidence to prove the complaints as valid, let alone working from an adequate sampling basis with quite ridiculous, unverified claims like: “At least one student reported being threatened with disciplinary action ... should they not adhere to the residence policy”.
How does this kind of “evidence” even pass muster with an important Section 9 institution?
On the grounds of skimpy evidence alone, the commission report should be rejected.
Second, there is no residence policy at this university that bans the use of Afrikaans in any setting in or outside the classroom.
It is quite possible, of course, that a residence leader might have encouraged the use of English for purposes of inclusion, but more about that later.
Regardless, by an astounding leap of logic, the commission requires the vice-chancellor to apologise for what a student head in a residence might have said about not speaking Afrikaans.
I checked in with a few senior judges around SA and they find this finding laughable.
SU has 31 student residences with 7,900 beds spread across two campuses where about 32,000 students are registered for studies.
Why on earth would a commission catastrophise something as simple as an alleged pronouncement by a few student residence leaders that a common language, English, be spoken?
Because this is raw and regressive politics by right-wing activists on the commission (DA adherents) working with one or more council members (including a DA representative) of the university.
Disgraceful, actually.
The local Afrikaans newspaper licked its lips for the salacious headline: Vice-chancellor’s head on the block, and announces a motion of no confidence in the head of the university to be tabled at the next council meeting.
The public does not know this, but such a headline is completely meaningless.
To begin with, there will be no more than three or four votes in support of such a motion and it will therefore fall far short of the two-thirds requirement for it to pass.
But that is not the point for the right-wingers: the goal is to embarrass leadership, to garner sympathy among Afrikaans voters and, unintentionally, to make fools of themselves.
The truth is, the thin evidentiary claims of the commission report is contradicted outright by the Khampepe report that came earlier.
Listen to this. In her investigation into racism at SU, judge Sisi Khampepe found the exact opposite: That the Afrikaans “language has also played a fundamental role in hindering transformation at the university”, and that “this fosters a sense of rejection and unwelcomeness among those who cannot participate fully in conversations”.
It concludes that “the reality is that the historical preference for Afrikaans endures at the university despite the language policy’s inclusion of English and isiXhosa”.
Now what? Did the commission even read the Khampepe report before paying attention to Afrikaans activist organisations like the FF+ and the DA activist on council who fails to recognise a simple rule about institutional governance — that when you’re on a university council you do not represent the sectional interests of your constituency; you act in the best interests of the university.
How can two reports come to completely different conclusions?
It’s simple, actually, the complainants to the SAHRC are driven by an undisguised effort to restore the Afrikaans dominant culture of a university established for Afrikaners.
They cannot make peace with the fact that this is not an Afrikaans university, but an SA university.
They give no room for on-the-ground decisions by residence leaders who encourage inclusion and recognition in an institution whose default reaction is still towards Afrikaans.
They conveniently forget all the country’s official languages are represented on the SU campus, along with languages from other parts of the continent and the world.
Most important, they will not countenance that to enable social cohesion within residences and on campus, the only way to achieve this is through a common language that all students understand, and that is English.
In short, the vice-chancellor should not apologise for the alleged actions of a few; it cheapens the very human and profound act of apology.
SU should challenge the report through legal counsel.
And the SAHRC should ask itself whether it has been captured by the narrow interests of ideologues whose agenda is the restoration of an unrecoverable past.
Commission report should be tossed on grounds of skimpy evidence alone
Columnist
Image: Stellenbosch University
