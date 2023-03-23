A case was opened, however, after a signed blank proof of address form was stolen from her office, allegedly by a businesswoman who made threatening comments.
Action needed to curb threats against our councillors
None
Image: ANDISA BONANI
Being a ward councillor in SA, with its volatile political climate and huge socioeconomic challenges, is not easy at the best of times.
The job can even be downright frightening at times. Someone who knows this well is Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander.
Stander, a DA councillor whose ward includes crime-plagued Central, has been at the forefront of the evictions in abandoned buildings that were occupied by vagrants, criminals and sometimes gang members.
She has received several threats, including death threats, since she became a councillor in March 2021.
Some of the attempts to intimidate her include a slashed tyre, a knife stabbed into the driver’s seat of a car, and a brick thrown onto the roof of her vehicle.
Stander said strangers had even come to her home to give her messages that she should not try “change things” or evict people from the hijacked buildings because she was putting herself in danger.
Though she has reported some of the threats to the police, nothing has come of it.
A case was opened, however, after a signed blank proof of address form was stolen from her office, allegedly by a businesswoman who made threatening comments.
Stander is not the only Bay councillor who has been threatened.
The Herald reported recently how WhatsApp messages and voice recordings doing the rounds suggested that councillors in Motherwell should be killed.
The threats relate to a dispute over jobs with the Nelson Mandela Bay Community Forum protesting outside businesses in Markman and Coega, demanding that locals be given preference when positions become available and even forcing the closure of some work sites.
WhatsApp messages circulating in a group titled “NMM community forum” refers to councillors who intervened when the forum picketed outside Coega’s special economic zone as “rubbish” and “snakes”.
One message read: “That councillor must know if he does not stop what he is doing, his days are numbered.”
Similar threats have been acted on in the past. There have also been reports over the years about councillors’ offices being torched and even of councillors being murdered.
It is an indictment on our society that the people elected to serve us are being intimidated in this way.
We are the first to criticise our councillors when they don’t do their work, but it cannot be that those who do perform are vilified and threatened simply for doing their jobs, which ultimately, is to serve us.
